At Madawaska, Adam Pelletier connected for 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Pioneers of St. Agatha triumphed in overtime.

Jack Guerrette added 17 points for Wisdom.

Ben Hebert, whose 3-pointer at the end of regulation forced overtime, paced Madawaska with 20 points. Lance Lavoie tallied 11 points and Max Gendreau 10.

Wisdom: K. Cyr 3-1-7, J. Guerrette 5-4-17, A. Pelletier 9-2-26, D. Weyeneth 0-1-1, M. Sirois 1-0-2, B. Thibeault 3-0-6, G. Martin, B. Michaud

Madawaska: M. Cyr 2-1-5, M. Gendreau 5-0-10, L. Lavoie 4-1-11, T. Cyr 3-2-8, I. Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 8-3-20, R. Desjardins, B. Hebert 1-0-3

Wisdom: 16 26 39 53 61

Madawaska: 13 22 30 53 56

3-pt goals: J. Guerrette 3, A. Pelletier 6; L. Lavoie 2, B. Hebert