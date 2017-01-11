BOYS BASKETBALL

Wisdom 61 at Madawaska 56

Jan. 11, 2017, at 9:25 p.m.

At Madawaska, Adam Pelletier connected for 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Pioneers of St. Agatha triumphed in overtime.

Jack Guerrette added 17 points for Wisdom.

Ben Hebert, whose 3-pointer at the end of regulation forced overtime, paced Madawaska with 20 points. Lance Lavoie tallied 11 points and Max Gendreau 10.

Wisdom: K. Cyr 3-1-7, J. Guerrette 5-4-17, A. Pelletier 9-2-26, D. Weyeneth 0-1-1, M. Sirois 1-0-2, B. Thibeault 3-0-6, G. Martin, B. Michaud

Madawaska: M. Cyr 2-1-5, M. Gendreau 5-0-10, L. Lavoie 4-1-11, T. Cyr 3-2-8, I. Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 8-3-20, R. Desjardins, B. Hebert 1-0-3

Wisdom: 16 26 39 53 61

Madawaska: 13 22 30 53 56

3-pt goals: J. Guerrette 3, A. Pelletier 6; L. Lavoie 2, B. Hebert

 

View stories by school

  1. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  2. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  3. Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4MMary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
  4. Search continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives saySearch continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives say
  5. New ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyesNew ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyes