GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wisdom 26 at Limestone 39

Jan. 23, 2017, at 7:58 p.m.

At Limestone, Taylor LaBreck recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds to power the Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics by the Pioneers of St. Agatha.

Megan Tucker chipped in with eight points for the Eagles.

Nicole Stover paced the Pioneers with nine points and Riley Theriault added seven.

Wisdom: Boucher, Harris, Blanchette 0-1-1, Theriault 3-1-7,  Stover 3-0-9, Chamberland 1-0-3, Dumais 1-0-2, Haulin 2-0-4

LCS/MSSM: Tucker 4-0-8, Labreck 9-2-20, LaMountain 1-0-2, Luce 2-1-5, Dillenbeck 1-2-4, Son, Dann, Bragg

Wisdom         8 15 21 26

LCS/MSSM 10 22 33 39

