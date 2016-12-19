BOYS BASKETBALL

Wisdom 58 at Ashland District School 54

Dec. 19, 2016, at 9:36 p.m.

At Ashland, Kodey Cyr’s 20 points led Wisdom of St. Agatha past Ashland.

Adam Pelletier netted 18 points and Jack Guerrette 11 for the Pioneers.

Steven Bellanceau tallied 30 points and 20 rebounds for Ashland. Bailey Clark scored 11 points.

Wisdom

Cyr 7-2-20, Pelletier 6-3-18, Guerrette 5-1-11, Weyeneth, Sirois 2-1-6, Couture,  Roy 1-1-3,  Robertson, Hanlin

Ashland

Haley 4-0-8, Berry,  Craig 0-3-3,  Clark 4-2-11, Wortman 1-0-2, Albert, Bellanceau 11-8-30

Wisdom 9 19 39 58

Ashland 10 31 40 54

3 pt. goals: Cyr 4, Pelletier 3, Sirios, Clark

