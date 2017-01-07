At Alfond Arena, Jacob Duaby paced the Black Bears with 3 goals and 2 assists as they shut out Winslow.

Austin Sheehan handed out 4 assists and Jacob Gallon had a goal and 2 assists for Old Town/Orono. Josh Wheeler had a goal and an assist and Tyler Wheeler notched 2 assists. Trent Lick and Olivia King each added a goal. Tyler Mckennall, Sam Henderson, Jackson Campbell, Ben Allen-Rahill and Brendan Gassaway all contributed an assist. Gassaway stopped all six shots he faced.

Ben Grenier stopped 65 of 72 shots for Winslow.