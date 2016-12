At Thorndike, senior Heather Kervin scored a game-high 17 points to power the visiting Black Raiders to a season opening victory.

Paige Trask added 11 points for 1-0 Winslow.

Andrea Crosby scored 10 points to pace the host Mustangs 0-1.

Winslow 11 30 49 58

Mt. View 2 10 12 14

3-point field goals: Kervin (2); Guimond; Trask; Ward; Bardnard; Littlefield