At Thorndike, Michelle Bilodeau had a goal plus an assist as Mount View defeated Winslow.

Reanna Boulay and Maddy Knowlton added goals for the 5-6 Mustangs. Alexis Bowman had five saves on six shots.

Weslee Littlefield had the goal for 4-6-1 Winslow. Hope Winkin saved eight of 11 shots.