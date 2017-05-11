SOFTBALL

Winslow 4 at Medomak Valley 13

May 11, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

At Waldoboro, Gabby Depatsy belted a two-run homer and two singles and pitched a five-hit complete game as Medomak Valley won a battle of undefeated teams.

Abby Nelson contributed three singles and Lydia Simmons chipped in with two singles and two runs batted in for 8-0 Medomak Valley, which snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth inning and then added six more in the sixth.

Bailey Robbins had two hits for 6-1 Winslow.

 

Winslow 101 020 0 4 5 3

Medomak Valley 202 036 13 15 1

Depasty and J.Jameson; Gagnon, Trask(5) and Demers

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Elton John to play two concerts in Maine this fallElton John to play two concerts in Maine this fall
  2. Elephant tranquilizer kills first Maine drug user
  3. Two people accused of making meth while traveling in carTwo people accused of making meth while traveling in car
  4. Police: Baby who died was in foster care at day care center
  5. Deportee’s wife: ‘I’m not going to let this government tell us who we can love’Deportee’s wife: ‘I’m not going to let this government tell us who we can love’