At Waldoboro, Gabby Depatsy belted a two-run homer and two singles and pitched a five-hit complete game as Medomak Valley won a battle of undefeated teams.

Abby Nelson contributed three singles and Lydia Simmons chipped in with two singles and two runs batted in for 8-0 Medomak Valley, which snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth inning and then added six more in the sixth.

Bailey Robbins had two hits for 6-1 Winslow.

Winslow 101 020 0 4 5 3

Medomak Valley 202 036 13 15 1

Depasty and J.Jameson; Gagnon, Trask(5) and Demers