BOYS HOCKEY

Winslow 1 at Hampden Acad. 12

Feb. 22, 2017, at 10:39 p.m.

At Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer, Caleb Tribou scored twice and assisted on two goals as the Broncos handled the Black Raiders.

Sam Economy, Joey McLain, Logan Christian, Cooper Leland, Alex Powers, Seth Shawley, Peyton Chahley and Marc Thibodeau netted a goal apiece for Hampden Academy

Rece Poulin and Thibodeau posted two assists each, while Marcus Dunn, Alex Briggs, Drew Lally, Leland, Christian, McLain and Powers notched one apiece. Cole Benner made 6 saves.

Tommy Tibbetts scored on a Tyler Martin assist for Winslow. Ben Grenier amassed 32 saves.

