LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates College women’s lacrosse team wasted no time in upending a 7-6 halftime deficit, outscoring visiting Wheaton (Mass.) College 12-0 in the second half for an 18-7 non-conference victory on Monday at Garcelon Field.

Camille Belletete and Teal Otley both recorded career-highs with five goals apiece, combining for seven goals in the second half, to lead the Bobcats (3-2). Allison Dewey tied her career high with three goals and Kaileigh Maguire added two goals and two assists for the hosts.

Lilly Callahan led the Lyons (1-2) with three goals while Angela Mallis added two. Giovanna Bishop collected three assists and Molly Covarrubias added a goal and two assists.

Bates outshot Wheaton by a 35-13 margin in the game, including a 22-2 difference in the second half.

Bates scored the game’s first three goals within the first four minutes, including free-position shots by Belletete and Maguire and an unassisted tally by Dewey.

Following a Wheaton timeout, the Lyons got on the board, finishing a long possession with a well-timed pass from Covarrubias to Mallis cutting down the lane to make it 3-1. Wheaton added two more goals scored in similar fashion by Callahan, on feeds by Bishop and Covarrubias, to tie the game at 3-3.

Belletete burst through an open lane to put Bates back in the lead, but with 11:48 to go Wheaton retied the game as Maddy Lahm jumped to redirect a high pass from Gasperoni into the net.

Following a free-position goal by Bates first-year Isabelle Paulus, Dewey finished off a pass from behind the net by Drew Barry for a 6-4 Bates lead. But with 5:03 to go Wheaton scored, finishing a nearly three-minute possession with a goal by Callahan. Covarrubias then tied the game after Bates passed the ball out of bounds, streaking in from the sideline to score unassisted. With 33.5 seconds to go in the half, Wheaton took its first and only lead, finishing off a fast break with a pass from Bishop to Mallis for the finish.

Wheaton controlled the opening draw of the second half, but Belletete stole the ball away and fed Otley for the score inside the first minute to tie the game at 7-7. Thirty-three seconds later, senior Sydney Cowles’ entry pass to Dewey resulted in Dewey’s third goal, giving Bates the lead for good at 8-7. With 27:55 to go in the half, Maguire found a cutting Otley over the middle for a 9-7 lead, and with 25:08 to go Belletete opened up a 10-7 advantage on a hard drive through the lane, prompting another Wheaton timeout.

Bates added eight more goals over the game’s final 20 minutes, with Otley scoring three more times and Belletete twice.

Sophomore Eliza Statile made four saves in the winning effort for Bates. Molly Witten made five saves in 46:35 of action, while Galicia Rothe made one save over the final 13:25.