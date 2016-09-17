Westfield State at Southern Maine

GORHAM, Maine – Senior Holly Brouillette (Burlington, Mass.) scored the only goal of the game and the Westfield State University Owls made the goal stand earning a 1-0 win over the University of Southern Maine Huskies in a Little East Conference field hockey game Saturday afternoon at Hannaford Field.

With the win, Westfield State improves to 2-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall. Southern Maine suffers its first loss in conference play to stand at 2-1 in the LEC and drops to 3-4 overall with its second straight loss.

Brouillette scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season in the seventh minutes, hitting the ball to the right side of the cage, after an assist from junior Megan Evans (Enfield, Conn.). Both teams were nearly even statistically in the first half with WSU leading USM 4-3 in shots and 4-1 in penalty corners.

Westfield State finished the game with a 7-4 edge in shots and a 7-3 lead in penalty corners. Senior Megan Fountaine (Scituate, Mass.) made two saves to earn her second shutout win of the season. Huskies’ senior Amanda Kasbohm (York, Maine) made five saves in the loss.

Story continues below advertisement.

Southern Maine remains at home for its next contest and will face Plymouth State in a Little East Conference game on Tuesday (4:00 p.m.). Westfield State travels to Fitchburg State on Tuesday (7:00 p.m.) for an LEC game.