BOYS BASKETBALL

Wells 53 at Spruce Mountain 52

Feb. 23, 2017, at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. LePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monumentLePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monument
  2. Driver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months agoDriver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months ago
  3. State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295
  4. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton
  5. Locker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensionsLocker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensions