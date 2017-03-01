LEWISTON, Maine — The No. 13 nationally ranked Bates women’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 5-0 lead after seven minutes en route to a 19-7 non-conference victory over Wellesley College Wednesday evening at a very foggy Garcelon Field.

Junior midfielders Camille Belletete and Kaileigh Maguire led Bates (1-0) with four goals apiece, career highs for both players. Belletete added an assist and a game-high eight draw controls. Drew Barry scored three goals, Sydney Cowles and Teal Otley added two apiece, and Joanie Oates and Katie Allard both registered one goal and two assists.

The visiting Blue (0-1), who finished 9-8 last season, received two goals and an assist from both Carley Phillips and Courtney Peterson, and a pair of goals by Nikki Sharkin.

Bates sophomore Eliza Statile made her first start in goal for the Bobcats and totaled four saves. Wendy Nettleton collected 11 saves for Wellesley, as the Bobcats outshot the Blue by a 42-15 margin, including a 30-11 difference in shots on goal.

After the first five minutes passed without a score, Bates exploded for five goals in a span of one minute and 38 seconds to seize a 5-0 lead. Maguire scored the season’s first goal at the 24:33 mark. Belletete then controlled the ensuing draw and drew a foul for an 8-meter shot, which she converted to make it 2-0 at the 24:08 mark.

Belletete controlled the next draw and passed ahead to Allard to make it 3-0 at the 23:49 mark. Thirty-four seconds later, Belletete scored her second goal shortly after Allison Dewey’s draw control, and Wellesley called timeout. However, Dewey controlled the next draw as well and Maguire struck again on a lateral feed from Allard.

Wellesley then won its first draw and Mary Lemay got the Blue on the board shortly after to make it 5-1 with 22:18 left in the first half.

Bates shrugged off a yellow card called on Barry and Maguire scored at the 18:16 mark. After an eight-minute scoreless stretch, Cowles scored an extra-man goal on an Oates assist for a 7-1 Bates lead.

Wellesley cut the deficit to 8-3 with 2:51 to go, as Sharkin and Phillips sandwiched a free-position goal by Barry with 8-meter goals of their own. But the Bobcats closed out the half with three more goals in the final minute, by Dewey, Barry and Annie Duke, to take an 11-3 lead into intermission.

Halfway through the second period, Otley’s second goal put Bates ahead 16-6, initiating the running game clock. Peterson scored on a Phillips assist for Wellesley at the 12:00 mark to limit Bates’ lead to 10, but the Bobcats finished out the half with goals by Cowles and Oates over the final 10 minutes.