BOYS BASKETBALL

Waterville Sr. HS at Lawrence H.S. (Awaiting score)

Jan. 25, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. LePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General AssistanceLePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General Assistance
  2. Storm encases Maine in ice, sleet and snowStorm encases Maine in ice, sleet and snow
  3. After fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUIAfter fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUI
  4. Police: Mainer hooks up ‘jumper cables’ to transformer to steal electricity, gets charged
  5. Couple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wifeCouple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wife