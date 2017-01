At Brewer, Courtney Pearson scored 16 points, Cassidy Smith tossed in four three-pointers for 12 points and Sierra Strang chipped in with 10 points as Brewer triumphed.

The Witches outscored Waterville 30-19 in the second half.

Waterville was led by Jordan Jabar, who had 16 points, and MacKenzie St. Pierre, who had 12.

Brewer 4 18 33 48

Waterville 9 18 27 37