At Thomaston, Hannah Moholland doubled in two runs while Casey Benner knocked in another with a double to pace Oceanside.

Chloe Jones drove in a run with a double and two singles for the 13-2 Mariners. Abby Veilleux doubled.

Madison Claves and Madaya Kavis singled for 3-12 Waterville.

Waterville 000 000 — 0 2 5

Oceanside 131 161 — 12 9 0

Wasilewski, Claves (3) and Dangler; Jones and Veilleux