At Thomaston, Cody Pellerin singled in a run in the fifth inning to lead Waterville to the win.

Pellerin also struck out 10 for 12-3 Waterville. Andrew Roderique tripled in a run.

Michael Norton, Jr., and Jack Freeman both singled for 8-7 Oceanside.

Waterville 000 020 0 — 2 5 3

Oceanside 100 000 0 — 1 2 2

Pellerin and Wentworth; Sheridan, Freeman (6) and Kaewthong