At Pittsfield, Sophie Webb netted two goals and an assist to lead the Waterville Panthers to victory over MCI.

Jordan Jabar and Sadie Garland each added a goal and McKenzie St. Pierre had two assists for the winners. Paige Lord scored the lone goal for the Huskies.

Waterville’s TT Brandon and Ally Drew combined for four saves and Audrey McCannell had 12 saves for MCI. The Panthers improve to 6-0 while the Huskies drop to 2-3.