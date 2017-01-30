GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Academy 29 at Orono H.S. 52

Jan. 30, 2017, at 10:58 p.m.

At Orono, Lauren Melanson and Emily Witham scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Orono to a win over visiting Washington Academy. Witham added four rebounds and 6 assists, with Kassidy Dill contributing 8 rebounds, 5 points and 4 assists in the win.

For Washington Academy, Caitlyn Lyons led the way with 9 points

WA: Steeves 1-4-6, Wallace 0-0-0, Day 0-0-0, Fraser 1-0-2, Porter 0-0-0, Hodgdon 3-0-6, Richardson 0-0-0, Barker 0-0-0, Sursk 0-0-0, Lyons 3-3-9, Veal 3-0-6, Thomas 0-0-0, Leighton 0-0-0

Orono: Steelman 0-4-4, Garland 0-0-0, Dill 2-1-5, Cyr 0-0-0, McCluskey 0-0-0, Richards 1-0-2, Baker 1-0-3, Witham 7-2-16, Melanson 5-5-17, Sockabasin 0-0-0

WA       6  14 20 29

Orono 18 30 39 52

3-pt goals: Baker, Melanson 2

