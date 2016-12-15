BOYS BASKETBALL

Washington Academy 48 at Mount Desert Island 78

Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:18 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Gus Reeves and Russell Kropff each scored 12 points as MDI defeated Washington Academy of East Machias.

Riley Swanson had 11 points and Mac Shea 10 for the Trojans.

Justin Villone and Yontz Sutton netted 15 points apiece for the Raiders.

Washington Academy

Lin 1-0-2, Easton, Sean Seavey 0-2-2, Case 2-2-6, Tseng 1-0-2, Villone 6-0-15,  Soctomale, Yontz Sutton 4-4-15, Nathan Lund, Justin Su 1-3-6, Alllard, Huang

MDI

Phelps 2-0-5, Reeves 5-0-12, Rich 1-1-3,  Good 4-1-9, Lee 2-0-4,  Snurkowski 2-1-5,  Kropff 4-0-12, Carroll, McConomy 1-0-2,  Swanson 4-0-11, D. Shea, M. Shea 5-0-10, Collin 1-3-5

WA 15-27-42-48

MDI 29-43-65-78

3 pt. goals: Villone 3, Yontz, Su; Phelps, Reeves 2, Kropff 4, Swanson 3

