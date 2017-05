At Lee, Rylea Steeves knocked a grand slam as the Raiders of East Machias rolled.

Lydia Day singled three times and doubled to drive in two runs for Washington Academy.

Madison Staples, Brooke Brehaut and Cheyenne Moody each scored a run for Lee.

Washington Acad. (12)35 70 — 27

Lee Acad. 020 01 — 3

Day, Libby (4), St. Louis (5) and Steeves; Gadue, Waile (3) and Dodge