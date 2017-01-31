GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Academy 31 at John Bapst 46

Jan. 31, 2017, at 8:57 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst hit eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Raiders of East Machias.

Crystal Bell netted 17 points and Gracie Philippon 16 for the Crusaders.

Caitlyn Lyons paced Washington Academy with 15 points.

Washington Academy: Lyons 7-0-15, Steeves 2-2-6, Hodgdon 1-1-4, Day 1-0-2, Richardson 1-0-2, Veal 1-0-2, Barker, Dana-Surle, Harmon, Leighton, Porter, Thomas, Wallace

John Bapst:  Bell 6-0-17,  Philippon 6-4-16, Zephir 1-3-5, Higgins 1-1-3, Cyr 0-2-2, Springer 1-0-2, Ellis 0-1-1, LeGasse, Lockard, Mock, Smith, Soucie

Washington Acad. (5-11) 6 15 26 31

John Bapst (11-6) 13 24 31 46

3-Point Goals: Hodgdon, Lyons; Bell 5

View stories by school

  1. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  2. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  3. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  4. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities
  5. Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000