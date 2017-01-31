At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst hit eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Raiders of East Machias.

Crystal Bell netted 17 points and Gracie Philippon 16 for the Crusaders.

Caitlyn Lyons paced Washington Academy with 15 points.

Washington Academy: Lyons 7-0-15, Steeves 2-2-6, Hodgdon 1-1-4, Day 1-0-2, Richardson 1-0-2, Veal 1-0-2, Barker, Dana-Surle, Harmon, Leighton, Porter, Thomas, Wallace

John Bapst: Bell 6-0-17, Philippon 6-4-16, Zephir 1-3-5, Higgins 1-1-3, Cyr 0-2-2, Springer 1-0-2, Ellis 0-1-1, LeGasse, Lockard, Mock, Smith, Soucie

Washington Acad. (5-11) 6 15 26 31

John Bapst (11-6) 13 24 31 46

3-Point Goals: Hodgdon, Lyons; Bell 5