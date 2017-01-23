BOYS BASKETBALL

Washington Academy 55 at John Bapst 60

Jan. 23, 2017, at 9:43 p.m.

BANGOR — Alex Mooney poured in 24 points to power the John Bapst Crusaders to a 60-55 high school boys basketball victory over the Washington Academy Raiders on Monday night.

Noah Tomah added 21 points for the Crusaders.

Kyle Case paced the Raiders with 20 points and Yontz Sutton added 19.

John Bapst (4-10): Galinski, Hanscom 3-1-9, Higgins 1-0-2, N. Lakeman 2-0-4, Mooney 7-10-24, Wardwell, Tomah 9-3-21

Washington Academy (7-5): Lin 1-0-3, Seavey 1-0-3, Case 8-0-20, Tseng 1-0-3, Villone, Soctomah 1-0-2, Sutton 7-2-19, Su 2-0-5

3-pt. goals: Case 4, Sutton 3, Su, Lin, Seavey; Hanscom 2

Washington Academy 15  30 44 55

John Bapst 14 23 49 60

JV: John Bapst 50-48

