GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Academy 30 at Hermon 58

Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:51 p.m.

At Hermon, Caitlyn Tracy’s 17-point effort propelled Hermon past Washington Academy of East Machias.

Emi Higgins contributed nine points for the Hawks.

Caitlynn  Lyons led the Raiders with 12 points.

Washington Academy:  Lyons 4-4-12, Veal 2-2-6, Richardson 2-1-5, Porter 1-0-3, Steeves 1-0-2, Hodgdon 0-2-2

Hermon: Tracy 8-1-17, Higgins 4-1-9, P. Plissey 4-0-8, Pullen 3-0-7, Cowan 3-0-8,  Curtis 0-3-3, L. Plissey 1-0-2, Page 1-0-2,  Raymond 1-0-2

WA 11 20 22 30

Hermon 17 37 43 58

3-pt goals: Porter; Cowan 2, Pullen

