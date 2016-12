At Hermon, Keenan Marseille tossed in 23 points as Hermon defeated Washington Academy of East Machias.

Jordan Bishop contributed 14 points for the Hawks.

Justin Su had 15 points and Kyle Case 11 for the Raiders.

Hermon: Johnson 2-0-4, T. Hawes, C. Hawes 1-0-2, Marseille 9-3-23, Varney 7-4-19, Bishop 7-0-14, Trask 4-0-8, Bergeron, Sickles

Washington Academy: Lin 4-0-9, Seavy 1-0-2, Case 3-4-11, Tseng 1-0-3, Villone 3-0-8, Sutton 3-1-7, Su 5-3-15, Allard

WA 19 30 41 55

Hermon 29 36 56 70