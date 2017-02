At Corinth, Caleb Shaw scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Red Devils to victory. Micah Ward added 14 points.

Kyle Case scored 22 points to lead Washington Academy. Yontz Sutton added 19 points and Justin Su scored 12.

Washington Academy: Lin, Searey, Case 6-7-22, Villone 1-0-2, Soctovich 1-0-2, Sutton 5-9-19, Su 5-0-12

Central: Caron, Speed 2-4-8, Shaw 11-7-31, Ward 4-2-14, Ham, Kelley, Waters, Doucette 2-0-5, Gray 3-0-6, Mailman 0-1-1, Boyles 1-0-2

Washington Academy 7 21 41 57

Central 11 34 48 67