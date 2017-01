At Corinth, Sydney Allen led all scorers with 18 points while dishing out five assists as Central triumphed.

Emma Campbell finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds game while adding four steals for the Red Devils.

Jaiden Veal scored 17 points for Washington Academy of East Machias and Caitlyn Lyons chipped in 11.

JV: Central 51-21.