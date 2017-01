At Caribou, Kyle Case and Hung Kai Tim Tseng each scored 11 points as Washington Academy of East Machias scored the narrow road victory.

Alex Bouchard scored a game-high 24 points for Caribou while Austin Findlen added 14.

Washington Academy: Seavey 2-0-4, Villone 0-2-2, Case 3-4-11, Lin 2-0-6, Su 3-1-8, Tseng 4-0-11, Soctomah 1-0-2, Sutton 2-1-5

Caribou: Bouchard 10-0-24, Paul 0-3-3, Findlen 5-4-14, Deprey 1-4-6

Washington Acad. 14 27 36 49

Caribou 7 22 34 47

2-point goals: Tseng 3, Lin 2, Case, Su; Bouchard 4