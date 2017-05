Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Cameryn Farnsworth (WA) 8-0, Libby Kalloch (WA) def. Elizabeth Harjo (C) 8-5, Emily Doten (C) def. Tereza Hojkova (WA) 8-2, Doubles: Marisa Mitchell-Julia Edgerley (C) def. Maggie Hood-Amber Sprague (WA) 8-1, Mary Somes-Rosa Walilo (WA) def. Jayda Pellerin-Cassidy Johnson (C) 8-4