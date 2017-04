At Bucksport, Chase Carmichael fired a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking just one, to lead the Bucks past Washington Academy of East Machias.

Tanner Stegner stroked three singles and scored two runs for the Bucks and Christian Chase-Hurd doubled and singled with an RBI.

Damen Parker, Nevin Rhodes and Kade Feeney singled for WA and Parker scored the two runs.

Washington Acad. 000 101 0–2 3 3

Bucksport 120 021 x–6 7 0

Carmichael and Mosher; Barker, Fitzsimmons (6), and Scoville