At East Sullivan, Lydia Day struck out eight and gave up four hits in pitching a shutout for Washington Academy of East Machias.

Rachel St. Louis and Haley Libby both singled twice for the Raiders.

Madeline Buswell paced Sumner with two singles.

Washington Academy 001 301 0 — 5 9 1

Sumner 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Day and Steeves; Hanna and Perry