At Orono, Nate Desisto scored 19 points to lead the Red Riots.

Keenan Collett chipped in with 12 points and Jake Koffman added 9.

Yontz Sutton led Washington Academy of East Machias with 18 points. Kyle Case added 16.

WA 7 20 37 56

Orono 13 27 44 58