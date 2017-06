At Harrington, the Knights rattled off 12 runs in the second inning en route to the victory over Black Raiders.

Lanie Perry earned the win in the circle.

Lydia Day paced Washington Academy of East Machias with two doubles and two RBIs and Haley Libby doubled and singled. Both scored three times.

Washington Acad. 1 3 0 311 1 — 10

Narraguagus 0(12)0 001 0 — 13

Day and Steeves; Perry and Alley