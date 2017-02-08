GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Acad. 29 at Narraguagus 45

Feb. 08, 2017, at 8:55 p.m.

At Harrington, Kylee Joyce tallied a game-high 10 points to give Narraguagus (13-5) the win over Washington Academy (6-12).

Madison Leighton and Anna Taylor scored 9 points each for the Knights.

For the Raiders of East Machias (6-12), Caitlin Lyons led the way with 9 points.

WA: Lyons 2-5-9, Steeves 1-3-5, Porter 2-0-5, Day 1-0-3, Veal 1-1-3, Hodgdon 1-0-2, Richardson 0-2-2, Barker, Thomas, Fraser

Narraguagus: Joyce 3-4-10, Leighton 3-2-9, Taylor 3-0-9, Toppin 2-1-7, C. Reynolds 2-0-4, K. Alley 1-1-3, Perry 1-0-2, Kennedy 0-1-1, Redimarker

WA 4 16 21 29

‘Guagus 14 28 32 45

3-pt. goals: Taylor 3, Toppin 2, Leighton, Day, Porter

