At Lincoln, Haley McLaughlin struck out 13 batters while scattering two runs on four hits as the top-ranked Lynx rolled.

Katelyn Tolman recorded a two-run single for 17-0 Mattanawcook and put the game away with a fifth-inning grand slam.

Rylea Steeves and Hannah Atcheson each singled in a run for the ninth-ranked Raiders of East Machias (9-9)

Washington Acad. 000 020 0 — 2 4 1

Mattanawcook 202 040 x — 8 7 5

Day and Steeves; McLaughlin and Page