At Calais, Lydia Day spun her second shutout in as many games as the Raiders of East Machias swept a doubleheader from Calais.

Day aided her cause with three RBIs for Washington Academy. Brecken Barker doubled twice and drove in two runs for the winners.

Kendra Parks singled for Calais.

Washington Acad. 607 00 — 13

Calais 000 00 — 0