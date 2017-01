At St. Agatha, the Pioneers outscored the Beavers 16-2 in the second quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead en route to the win.

Kodey Cyr paced the Pioneers (7-3) with 24 points and Jack Guerrette added 14.

McCall Tuner scored 21 points to lead Washburn (4-7) and Quintin Thompson chipped in with 16.

Washburn 16 18 26 39

Wisdom 12 28 34 50

3-pt. goals: K. Cyr 2, Q. Thompson 2.