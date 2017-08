At St. Agatha, Jake Roy scored a pair of goals, including one less than two minutes into the game, and Dylan Weyeneth had a goal and an assist as Wisdom improved to 3-0.

Dustin Barriere scored the other goal for Wisdom, which broke the game open with three quick goals in the second half.

Daniel Arce had a goal and an assist for 0-4 Washburn and Konner Jordan scored the other goal.