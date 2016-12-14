BOYS BASKETBALL

Washburn 53 at So. Aroostook 85

Dec. 14, 2016, at 8:15 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Nolan Altvater scored 21 points to lead Southern Aroostook past Washburn.

Tyler Batchelder contributed 12 points for the Warriors while Jackson Mathers and Garrett Siltz each scored 11 points.

Washburn was paced by McCall Turner with 15 points and Quintin Thompson with 10 points.

Washburn

Turner 5-2-15, Thompson 4-0-10, Tracy 1-0-3, White 1-0-3, Taveras 1-0-2, C. Thompson 4-1-9, Roix 2-0-4, Jordan 3-0-7

So. Aroostook

Altvater 8-5-21, Batchelder 5-2-12, Mathers 5-0-11, 4-0-11, Morales 3-0-6, Rackliff 1-3-5, Lillis 3-2-9, Hardy 1-0-2, Burpee 4-0-8

3-pt. goals: Turner 3, Thompson 2, Jordan, Tracy, White; Mathers, Lillis, Siltz 3Washburn 9 19 32 53

SACS 22 45 68 85

