At Dyer Brook, Southern Aroostook outscored Washburn 21-3 in the first quarter en route to the comfortable win.

Sydney Brewer led the Warriors (2-0) with 21 points. Kacy Daggett tossed in 20 points while Kylie Vining and Maddison Cummings chipped in with 12 and 10 respectively.

Kassandra Farley scored 16 points for Washburn.

WASH: Mette 2-0-5, Castonguay 1-2-5, Farley 6-2-16, Sarmiento, Varney0-2-2, Churchill 1-0-2, Davis, Clark

SAHS: Morales, Vining 5-2-12, Porter 1-0-3, Daggett 10-1-21, Landry, Brewer 7-6-20, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Cummings 5-0-10

WASH 3 8 20 31

SAHS 21 31 49 68

3-point goals: Slauenwhite, Porter, Mette, Castonguay, Farley 2