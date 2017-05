At Madawaska, Jenna Dugal ripped a solo home run and two singles with two more RBIs to propel the Owls to victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Dakota Cyr (RBI) and Hannah Nadeau each collected three singles for Madawaska.

Lexi Carney, Sam Churchill and Rachel Driscoll singled to pace Washburn.

Washburn (1-10) 200 000 — 2 3 3

Madawaska (8-5) 333 122 — 14 16 1