At Madawaska, Jenna Dugal finish off her 11-inning stint with a two-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader as the Owls swept the Beavers.

Dugal, who allowed only five singles on the day, also belted a two-run homer, a triple and drove in another run. Emily Boucher provided three singles and three RBIs and Hannah Nadeau rapped a double and two singles with an RBI.

Kassie Farley and Rachel Driscoll singled for Washburn.

Washburn (1-11) 000 11 — 2 2 1

Madawaska (9-5) 253 6x — 16 14 1