At Hodgdon, Ben Tuttle, Wyatt Foster and Kyle Carver combined for five innings of no-hit baseball as the Hawks cruised.

Dillon Buzzell spearheaded the Hodgdon offense with three doubles and 5 RBIs while Jordyn Merritt provided three singles and four runs scored.

Washburn 000 0 0 — 0

Hodgdon 129 (12)x — 24

Turner, Pendexter, Roix, and Q. Thompson; B. Tuttle, W. Foster, Carver and Horton, Belyea