At Fort Fairfield, junior Emma Campbell hit a baseline jumper with 2 seconds left to give the Tigers the pointworthy win.

Cammi King-Demerchant paced Fort Fairfield with 24 points and 17 rebounds while Hunter St. Pierre tallied seven points and 11 rebounds.

Kassie Farley paced Washburn with 17 points while Maggie Castonguay added 16.

Washburn 6 23 33 44

Fort Fairfield 12 20 33 46

3-point goals: King-Demerchant, S. Edgecomb, Mette, Castonguay, Farley

JV: Fort Fairfield 44-28