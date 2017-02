At Easton, Elise Allen and Isabelle Morin scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to carry the Bears to victory.

Sara Gilman added nine points for Easton.

Kassie Farley scored a game-high 15 points for Washburn.

Washburn scorers: Mette 2, Castonguay 6, Farley 15, Carney 2

Easton scorers: Leach 3, I. Morin 10, C. Morin 2, Allen 11, Lovely 2, Clayton 5, Gilman 9

Washburn 10 14 20 25

Easton 13 26 33 42

3-pt. goals: Castonguay, Farley 2, Clayton