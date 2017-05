At Mars Hill, Taylor Campbell had 3 hits and scored 2 runs for Central Aroostook as it defeated Washburn.

Zack Crouch struck out 10 for the Panthers, and he also contributed two hits.

Mccall Turner, Carver Pendexter, and Noah White each singled for Washburn.

Washburn 000 010 0 –1 4 3

CA 034 300 X–10 9 1