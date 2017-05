At Ashland, Kyle Beaulier knocked in three runs with a two-run home run in the first and an RBI single in the second for the Hornets.

Steven Bellanceau came back for his first game of the season after suffering from a broken leg prior to the season. He came out strong in his first appearance with a three run home run in the third for Ashland.

Carver Pendexter led the Beavers with a two-run home run.