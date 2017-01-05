BOYS BASKETBALL

Washburn 47 at Ashland 59

Jan. 05, 2017, at 7:51 p.m.

At Ashland, the Hornets outscored the Beavers 19-9 in the third quarter en route to the win.

Steven Bellanceau tossed in 20 points to pace Ashland, while Kyle Beaulier scored 17. Mason Deabay added eight points.

McCall Turner’s 20 points paced Washburn and Caleb Thompson netted 14.

Washburn: Tracy, Churchill 1-0-2, White, Hewitt, Jackson 0-1-1, Q. Thompson 4-0-8, Turner 9-1-20, Pendexter, C. Thompson 5-4-14, Roix 1-0-2

Ashland: Doughty, Haley 0-4-4, Cook, Berry, Craig 1-0-3, Clark 3-1-7, Beaulier 6-4-17, Wortman, Deabay 4-0-8, Albert, Bellanceau 8-4-20

Washburn 6 20 31 47

Ashland 8 21 40 59

3-pt. goals: Turner, Craig, Beaulier

