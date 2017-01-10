At Washburn, Quintin Thompson registered 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as Washburn defeated Van Buren.

Caleb Thompson led all scorers with 25 points for the 3-5 Beavers.

Taylor Soucy had 13 points and Luc Perreault 10 for 3-6 Van Buren.

Van Buren: Saucier, Lavoie, Sytulek 2-1-5, Soucy 5-2-13, L. Perreault 5-0-10, H. Searles, B. Searles 1-0-2, E. Perreault 4-1-9, Bachellor 1-0-2.

Washburn: Van Trump, Churchill, White 1-0-3, Hewitt, Jackson, Q. Thompson 7-0-16, Turner 2-5-9, C. Thompson 7-9-25, Roix 2-0-4, McLaughlin.

Van Buren: 6-19-29-41

Washburn: 12-23-33-57

3-pt. goals: Soucy; Q. Thompson 2.