GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Buren 21 at Washburn 56

Jan. 10, 2017, at 7:29 p.m.

At Washburn, Maggie Castonguay had 15 of her 20 points and six steals in the third quarter to propel Washburn past Van Buren.

Kassie Farley added 14 points for the Beavers.

Tiffany Morrow’s 13 points led Van Buren.

Van Buren: Nicknair 1-0-2,  Lajoie 2-1-5, Morrow 4-3-13,  Roy 0-1-1,  Laplante, Gendreau

Washburn: Mette 3-0-6,  Castonguay 8-2-20, Farley 4-6-14, Sarmiento, Vaughn, Carney 0-1-1, Churchill 2-0-4, Davis 2-0-4,  Clark,  Miller, Turner 1-1-3, Farley, Johnston,  Turner 1-0-2

Van Buren 6 10 19 21

Washburn 4 15 37 56

3-point goals: Morrow 2

