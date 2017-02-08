BOYS BASKETBALL

Van Buren 41 at Madawaska 36

Feb. 08, 2017, at 8:39 p.m.

At Madawaska, the Crusaders battled to an 11-point halftime lead and then held off the Owls.

Brandon Sytulek and Luc Perreault each scored 11 points to lead Van Buren.

Matthew Cyr paced Madawaska with 18 points.

Van Buren: Sytulek 4-3-11, L. Perreault 5-1-11, Searles 1-0-2, E. Perreault 7-1-15, Bacheller 0-2-2

Madawaska: M. Cyr 7-0-18, M. Hebert 1-0-3, T. Cyr 1-0-3, Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 2-3-7, Desjardins 1-0-3, Morneault, Toussaint, E. Hebert,

Van Buren  12 19 27 41

Madawaska 7 8 16 36

3-pt. goals: M. Cyr 4, M. Hebert, T. Cyr, R. Desjardins

View stories by school

  1. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  2. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  3. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. 2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies