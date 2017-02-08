At Madawaska, the Crusaders battled to an 11-point halftime lead and then held off the Owls.

Brandon Sytulek and Luc Perreault each scored 11 points to lead Van Buren.

Matthew Cyr paced Madawaska with 18 points.

Van Buren: Sytulek 4-3-11, L. Perreault 5-1-11, Searles 1-0-2, E. Perreault 7-1-15, Bacheller 0-2-2

Madawaska: M. Cyr 7-0-18, M. Hebert 1-0-3, T. Cyr 1-0-3, Bourgoin 1-0-2, B. Hebert 2-3-7, Desjardins 1-0-3, Morneault, Toussaint, E. Hebert,

Van Buren 12 19 27 41

Madawaska 7 8 16 36

3-pt. goals: M. Cyr 4, M. Hebert, T. Cyr, R. Desjardins